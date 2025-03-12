Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ricoh Stock Performance

Ricoh stock remained flat at $9.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 832. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87. Ricoh has a 1-year low of $7.95 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Ricoh had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ricoh will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides office, commercial printing, and related solutions worldwide. It operates through Digital services, Digital Products, Graphic Communications, Industrial Solutions, and Other segments. The company sells multifunctional printers (MFPs), laser printers, digital duplicators, wide format printers, facsimile machines, scanners, personal computers, servers, network equipment, related parts and supplies, services, and support and service and solutions related to documents.

