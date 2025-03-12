Rightmove (LON:RMV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 640.25 ($8.30) and traded as high as GBX 695.60 ($9.02). Rightmove shares last traded at GBX 680 ($8.82), with a volume of 3,361,190 shares.

RMV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 630 ($8.17) to GBX 750 ($9.73) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of £5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 659.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 642.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15.

Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 12.80 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Rightmove had a return on equity of 293.54% and a net margin of 52.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rightmove plc will post 30.2327791 EPS for the current year.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

