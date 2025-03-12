River Road Asset Management LLC Has $10.95 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,419 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,776 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,962,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,015,000 after purchasing an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 357,723 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 627,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.80.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $206.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $242.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.89.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 16.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Randall Peck sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.19, for a total transaction of $763,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,750,606.35. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total transaction of $109,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,840.60. This trade represents a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

