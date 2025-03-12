River Road Asset Management LLC Takes $3.47 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,357,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,582,000 after acquiring an additional 53,272 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Humana by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,387,000 after purchasing an additional 643,291 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Humana by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,173,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,705,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,168,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,060,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $250.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.65. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $406.46.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Humana

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total value of $948,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.