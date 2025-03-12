Rover Critical Minerals (CVE:ROVR) Trading Up 100% – Should You Buy?

Rover Critical Minerals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) shares rose 100% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 183,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 193,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Rover Critical Minerals Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$976,650.00, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Rover Critical Minerals Company Profile
Rover Critical Minerals Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and Slemon Gold and Camp Gold projects located near northwest of Yellowknife.
