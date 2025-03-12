Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Shares Up 16.5% – Still a Buy?

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.05 and last traded at C$0.99. 523,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 314% from the average session volume of 126,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Rusoro Mining Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$430.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.92.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rusoro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rusoro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.