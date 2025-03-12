Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 420.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.29.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE MO opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.56. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $59.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

