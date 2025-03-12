Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $385,000 Position in Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter worth $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Evergy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $65.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.64. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.45%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.