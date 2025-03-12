Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Shares Up 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 1,382,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,574,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 369.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.