Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,451 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Samsara worth $15,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IOT. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Samsara by 39.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Samsara by 19.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Samsara by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Samsara by 5.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Samsara by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Samsara stock opened at $35.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.27. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.40 and a beta of 1.63. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $132,975.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 320,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,289.52. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 145,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $6,436,503.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,400. The trade was a 54.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,292,341 shares of company stock worth $60,151,786 over the last ninety days. 60.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Piper Sandler raised Samsara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

