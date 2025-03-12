Saturna Capital Corp Buys 1,800 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Saturna Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

