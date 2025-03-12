Saturna Capital Corp Has $130.15 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Saturna Capital Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. AutoZone comprises 1.8% of Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Saturna Capital Corp owned approximately 0.24% of AutoZone worth $130,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,600.00, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,200. This represents a 79.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. This trade represents a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AZO. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,651.91.

AutoZone Stock Down 3.5 %

AutoZone stock opened at $3,561.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,383.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,236.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,728.97 and a 52 week high of $3,704.43.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

