Saturna Capital Corp Has $200.17 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Saturna Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.7% of Saturna Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Saturna Capital Corp owned 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $200,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 2,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,090,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $10,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. KeyCorp downgraded ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,300.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,114.24.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,654.28. The trade was a 44.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.4 %

NOW stock opened at $810.27 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $637.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,006.72 and a 200-day moving average of $985.52. The company has a market capitalization of $166.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.63, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

