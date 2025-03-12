Saturna Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Saturna Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Elastic by 793.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Elastic by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 1,065.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $758,678.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,742,647.12. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 140,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $14,948,961.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,254,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,561,053.04. This represents a 5.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,814 shares of company stock worth $18,596,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $97.27 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $123.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average is $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.85 and a beta of 1.20.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Featured Stories

