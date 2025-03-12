SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.34 and traded as low as $18.94. SB Financial Group shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 26,083 shares.

SB Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $124.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.80.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 14.10%. Equities analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

SB Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 75,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SB Financial Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

