Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Schneider National has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.85.

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,346.64. This represents a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

