Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Warwick Investment Management Inc.

Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 112.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,612 shares during the quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,482,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.