Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,614,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 492% from the previous session’s volume of 1,624,859 shares.The stock last traded at $23.05 and had previously closed at $23.06.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,001.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,529.6% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.