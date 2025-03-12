Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,893 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 566,057 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of SEA worth $33,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in SEA by 3,033.0% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,098,003 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $222,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,038 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,673.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,243,888 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,738 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 2,163.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 74,505 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 71,214 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 262.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 14,621 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 322.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,327 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $127.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 850.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.85. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $145.00 price target on SEA and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Phillip Securities upgraded SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Read Our Latest Report on SEA

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.