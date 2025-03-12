Seaport Res Ptn Has Pessimistic View of Curaleaf Q1 Earnings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Curaleaf in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Curaleaf’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Curaleaf’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $331.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.87 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 14.82%.

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $634.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations. The company offers flower, pre-rolls, flower pots, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing which includes pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, such as mints, distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

