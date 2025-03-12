SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the February 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
SeaStar Medical Trading Down 4.9 %
NASDAQ ICUCW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 42,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,756. SeaStar Medical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
About SeaStar Medical
