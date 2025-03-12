SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW) Short Interest Update

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICUCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 81.2% from the February 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SeaStar Medical Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ ICUCW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 42,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,756. SeaStar Medical has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

