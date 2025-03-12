Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $7.53 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,489 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $232.48 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.14. The company has a market capitalization of $131.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

