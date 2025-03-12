Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,037 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $138,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 6.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in RTX by 31.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in RTX in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in RTX by 6.9% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $128.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $89.44 and a 12 month high of $135.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.54 and a 200-day moving average of $121.97. The company has a market capitalization of $170.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.