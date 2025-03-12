SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.80% and a negative net margin of 37.61%. SentinelOne updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

SentinelOne Stock Up 3.1 %

S stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 16,564,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,624,795. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $29.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 70,642 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,710,949.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 939,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,760,163.72. The trade was a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $124,689.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,891.75. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,682 shares of company stock worth $7,094,571. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on S. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Westpark Capital reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

