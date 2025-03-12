Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 935,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,864,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $50.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

