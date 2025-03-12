Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $21,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,572,694,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,231,533,000 after buying an additional 57,762 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,063,322,000 after buying an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $803,432,000 after acquiring an additional 824,317 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,730,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $205.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.30. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $198.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

