ServiceTitan (TTAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $200.11 million for the quarter. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ServiceTitan to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ServiceTitan Stock Performance
Shares of TTAN stock opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.96. ServiceTitan has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $112.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ServiceTitan Company Profile
ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
