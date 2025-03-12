ServiceTitan (TTAN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $200.11 million for the quarter. ServiceTitan has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ServiceTitan to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

ServiceTitan Stock Performance

Shares of TTAN stock opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.96. ServiceTitan has a 52-week low of $83.30 and a 52-week high of $112.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTAN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceTitan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

View Our Latest Report on TTAN

ServiceTitan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.