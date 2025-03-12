Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Short Interest Update

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shangri-La Asia Price Performance
Shares of SHALY stock remained flat at $11.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. Shangri-La Asia has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.
About Shangri-La Asia
