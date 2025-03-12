Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Short Interest Update

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SHALY stock remained flat at $11.99 during trading hours on Wednesday. Shangri-La Asia has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.39.

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale segments. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

