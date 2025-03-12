Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Stock Price Up 9.4% – Should You Buy?

Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.45). Approximately 79,536 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 47,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.41).

Shearwater Group Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.13. The company has a market capitalization of £7.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Shearwater Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shearwater Group

In related news, insider Jonathan David Hall acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £4,995 ($6,477.76). 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group plc is an award-winning group providing cyber security, managed security and professional advisory solutions to create a safer online environment for organisations and their end users.

The Group’s differentiated full service offering spans identity and access management and data security, cybersecurity solutions and managed security services, and security governance, risk and compliance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shearwater Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shearwater Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.