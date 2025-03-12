SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,202 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000. MicroStrategy comprises about 4.3% of SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. YCG LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Compass Point raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $260.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.71 and its 200-day moving average is $280.20. The firm has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.26 and a beta of 3.36. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.00 and a 12-month high of $543.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

