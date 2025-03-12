Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Up 15,644.4% in February

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,417,000 shares, a growth of 15,644.4% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 644.1 days.
Shimao Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIOPF remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Shimao Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.
Shimao Group Company Profile
