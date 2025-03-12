Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Up 15,644.4% in February

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,417,000 shares, a growth of 15,644.4% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 644.1 days.

Shimao Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIOPF remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.15. Shimao Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Shimao Group Company Profile

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in the People’s Republic of China. The company develops and invests residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; management services; and property management activities.

