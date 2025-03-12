Short Interest in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW) Rises By 365.2%

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISPW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 365.2% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 209,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Airship AI Stock Up 6.4 %

AISPW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,001. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. Airship AI has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

