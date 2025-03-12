Short Interest in Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Increases By 2,000.0%

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ATGN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,579. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. Altigen Communications has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Altigen Communications had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 3.89%.

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

