Short Interest in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Rises By 498.6%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 498.6% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.1 %

CHGCY traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. 93,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,079. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The company has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 21.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

