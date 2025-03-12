Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Drops By 80.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the February 13th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. 10,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,592. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 311,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 30,004 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

