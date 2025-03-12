Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Drops By 80.5%

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a decline of 80.5% from the February 13th total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. 10,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,592. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $23.45.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.