Short Interest in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Drops By 92.6%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Maris-Tech Stock Performance
Shares of MTEKW stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,192. Maris-Tech has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.
Maris-Tech Company Profile
