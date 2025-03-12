Short Interest in Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW) Drops By 92.6%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Maris-Tech Stock Performance

Shares of MTEKW stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,192. Maris-Tech has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the professionals, civilian and home security, and defense and homeland security markets in Israel, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers low latency video encoding and decoding platform to handle multiple video channels; dual channel low power encoder systems; miniature recording and streaming platforms; miniature intelligent video surveillance solutions; power and modular video encoding/decoding platform; and ultra-low-latency streaming solutions.

