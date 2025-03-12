Short Interest in MediPal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MAHLY) Drops By 84.6%

MediPal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MAHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MediPal Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MAHLY remained flat at $15.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 82 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728. MediPal has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42.
MediPal Company Profile
