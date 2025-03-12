Short Interest in MediPal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MAHLY) Drops By 84.6%

MediPal Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MAHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 84.6% from the February 13th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MediPal Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAHLY remained flat at $15.10 during midday trading on Wednesday. 82 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728. MediPal has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.42.

Get MediPal alerts:

MediPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Medipal Holdings Corporation engages in the prescription pharmaceutical wholesale business in Japan. It procures healthcare products related to diagnostics, testing, treatment, and administration comprises medical equipment and medical materials, and clinical diagnostic reagents for use from the pre-symptomatic stage; handles PMS services on contract for manufacturers; and invests in orphan drugs and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for MediPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.