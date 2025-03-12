Short Interest in Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) Decreases By 98.9%

Poxel S.A. (OTCMKTS:PXXLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.9% from the February 13th total of 9,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PXXLF remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Wednesday. Poxel has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

Poxel SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel treatments for metabolic diseases, type 2 diabetes, and liver diseases. The company's lead product is TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), an oral drug candidate that targets mitochondrial dysfunction and approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan.

