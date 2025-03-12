Short Interest in Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Rises By 4,000.0%

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCLI remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,529. Protocall Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

Protocall Technologies Inc develops and commercializes an electronic sell-through platform that enables retailers to produce DVD movie, consumer software, and video game products in retail packaging at their stores and Website distribution centers. It offers TitleMatch DVD On-Demand, which offers retailers a virtual inventory of digital media products, which can be produced on-demand, thereby eliminating the cost of physical inventories.

