Short Interest in Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI) Rises By 4,000.0%

Protocall Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 4,000.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Protocall Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PCLI remained flat at $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,529. Protocall Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
Protocall Technologies Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Protocall Technologies
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Protocall Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protocall Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.