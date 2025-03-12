Short Interest in Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Expands By 5,936.0%

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 5,936.0% from the February 13th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 55.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quoin Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Anthony James Culverwell bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,142.65. This trade represents a 31,545.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gordon Dunn bought 122,221 shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $54,999.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 151,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,984.65. The trade was a 423.55 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 777,777 shares of company stock worth $350,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quoin Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of QNRX traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. 87,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,269. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.82.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

