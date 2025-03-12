Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Drops By 95.8%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the February 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Suzuki Motor Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of SZKMY traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.76. 24,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,363. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.13. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $34.20 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.25. Analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

