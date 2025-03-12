Short Interest in Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) Declines By 90.3%

Thungela Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 90.3% from the February 13th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Thungela Resources Price Performance
TNGRF remained flat at $6.50 during trading on Wednesday. Thungela Resources has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81.
About Thungela Resources
