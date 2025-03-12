Short Interest in Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Increases By 101,600.0%

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a growth of 101,600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Price Performance

Umbra Applied Technologies Group stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 194,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,254. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

