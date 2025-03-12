Short Interest in Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Increases By 101,600.0%

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a growth of 101,600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 887,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Price Performance
Umbra Applied Technologies Group stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 194,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,254. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Umbra Applied Technologies Group
- What is Put Option Volume?
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Wayfair Stock May Be a Hidden Gem for Value Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.