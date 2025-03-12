Short Interest in ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Decreases By 86.1%

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the February 13th total of 89,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,825,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ViaDerma Trading Up 5.3 %

ViaDerma stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 4,096,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,752. ViaDerma has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About ViaDerma

ViaDerma, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. It focuses on developing and marketing pharmaceutical products, as well as licensing its technology to companies in the pharmaceutical industry in various therapeutic areas. The company’s lead product is Vitastem, a tetracycline-based topical antibiotic used for cuts, scrapes, wounds, infections, burns, acne, psoriasis, eczema, and minor injuries.

