Short Interest in VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOF) Rises By 733.3%

Mar 12th, 2025

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (OTCMKTS:VCVOFGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 733.3% from the February 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of VCVOF remained flat at $5.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.79. VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund

Vinacapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd. operates as open-end investment fund. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Operating Assets, Private Equity, and Other Assets. The company was founded on March 22, 2016 and is headquartered in St. Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

