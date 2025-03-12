Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SLAB. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.20.

SLAB stock opened at $123.80 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $94.00 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,483. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $149,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,514.45. This represents a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,360 shares of company stock worth $782,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

