Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Trading 5.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 141,248 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 145,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Silver One Resources Trading Up 5.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Silver One Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver One Resources Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for silver deposits. Its flagship project, the Candelaria Silver Mine project, located in central west Nevada; and holds 100% interest in Cherokee project located in Nevada, as well as in the Phoenix silver property located near Globe, Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.