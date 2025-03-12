Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Shares Sold by Austin Wealth Management LLC

Austin Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.27% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 528,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after buying an additional 49,159 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,991,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 240.9% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 212,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after purchasing an additional 150,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 142,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $31.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.07 million, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.74. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $35.30.

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

