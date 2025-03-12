SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading 6% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $168.08 and last traded at $165.80. 28,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 221,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.63.

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $3,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,474.25. The trade was a 32.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,002 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $221,381.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,244,460.14. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $5,224,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,733,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 38,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in SiTime by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 44,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

