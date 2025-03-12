Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a 40.0% increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Shares of TSLX stock opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $23.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.07.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

